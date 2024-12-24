Slash Shares Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Stepdaughter (2024 In Review)

Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash had a top 24 story of July 2024 with an emotional letter to his late stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight on social media. She passed away on July 19th at the age of 25.

He posted a photo of her on Instagram with the message, "My heart is permanently fractured. I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are.

The guitarist concluded the message, "The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally. #LBK".

Slash and his wife Meegan Hodges broke the news about Lucy-Bleu's passing on July 21st with the following, "Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998),beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.

"Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul. The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

