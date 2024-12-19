Slash Tops Charts With Blues Album (2024 In Review)

Legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash had a top 24 story of June 2024 after he topped the Blues Album charts in the U.S. and the U.K. with his blues album, "Orgy Of The Damned", which also debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Rock Albums Chart.

Orgy of the Damned earned Top 10 chart positions in 7 countries around the world including the U.S., U.K., Australia, Austria, France, Germany, and Switzerland.

Slash promoted the release by stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for three nights and performed songs off Orgy of the Damned with Cleto and Cletones and talked with host Jimmy Kimmel in addition to a multitude of show guests including Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Kevin Costner, Patton Oswalt, Tony Goldwyn, and Pamela Adlon.

