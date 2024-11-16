Singled Out: Sister Hazel's Live Again

Veteran rockers Sister Hazel just released their new album "Sand, Sea & Crash Debris" and to celebrate we asked Andrew Copeland to tell us about the song "Live Again." Here is the story:
I wrote this song with Neal Carpenter. The two of us were discussing the peaks and valleys of relationships, and how there are times that it seems like there's no way out of the rut that the relationship has fallen into. The chorus points to the idea of looking back at the positive things that brought the relationship together from the beginning and keeping faith that you can work through the valley.
This song has been around for a few years. The band has always liked it, but we do a good job of rounding out our releases so there's not too much of one type of song. This time around this song fit perfectly, and I was stoked to give it a chance. During the process, we came up with some things that we've never actually done in the studio before, and all of us were stoked with how it turned out. Just having guitar and vocal in the first chorus was really powerful and, like I said, something we've never done before. Overall, I'm super thankful the band gave this song the treatment it did.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
