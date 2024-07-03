Eclipse Unleash 'The Spark' To Announce New Album

(Freeman) Swedish rockers Eclipse are thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated new studio album 'Megalomanium II' on September 20th, 2024, via Frontiers Music Srl.

The band shared their excitement for the new single, with Lead singer Erik Martensson commenting: "Our new single 'The Spark' hits the ground running with a riff that's got more stickiness than a Hubba Bubba bubble popped over a 90's goatee. Don't let the gum reference fool you, this song contains one of our heaviest verses so far, but it ends up in an ECLIPSE signature-style chorus that will come in handy at the festivals we're playing this summer.

"We've been toying around with this idea for probably the last three records now, and I'm really happy we gave it time to develop," added guitarist Magnus Henriksson. "Musically, it's like a weird mix of heavy ECLIPSE and almost EDM-like melodies. I have no idea how we ended up here; all I know is that taking this one to the stage should be awesome!"

Erik comments on the album: "If you thought the title of our previous record was proof of us suffering from delusions of grandeur, then you're absolutely right. The only way we could top it was to make another one. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you, 'Megalomanium II'."

"This band is on a continuous journey trying to find new avenues to explore. Having said that, 'Megalomanium II' is probably closer to what people mostly associate ECLIPSE with. It's filled to the brim with large choruses, beautiful melodies, and some amazing guitar playing. I'm totally unbiased, by the way," Magnus Henriksson adds.

ECLIPSE celebrates the album announcement with a new single, "The Spark," accompanied by a new music video.

Related Stories

Heart Rock Special Eclipse Performance On The Tonight Show

Vampire Weekend To Livestream Eclipse Show For Free

Vampire Weekend Announce New Album And Plan Show During Total Eclipse

Doro Releasing Rob Halford Duet On Special Vinyl

More Eclipse News