Duran Duran Covered ELO Classic 'Evil Woman' (2024 In Review)

Duran Duran had a top 24 story of October 2024 after they shared a lyric video for their reimagining of the classic ELO hit "Evil Woman". The song is the bonus track on the forthcoming deluxe edition of their "Danse Macabre" album.
The band shared about the special cover, "Duran Duran have unveiled one of their new bonus tracks: a cover of ELO's classic 'Evil Woman' - out now on BMG/Tape Modern. It sees Duran Duran add their signature disco flair to ELO's original with the addition of energetic strings, synths, guitar from longtime Duran Duran guitarist, Dom Brown Music , and Simon Le Bon's unmistakable vocals!"
Danse Macabre - De Luxe; a revamped version of the original 2023 album "Danse Macabre". "Evil Woman" is one of the 3 new bonus tracks from the package that will also include an instrumental entitled "Masque of the Pink Death," and the recently released single, "New Moon (Dark Phase)," that features former guitarist Andy Taylor and is a reimagined version of their classic song "New Moon On Monday" from their Seven and The Ragged Tiger album.
