Duran Duran's Halloween Madison Square Garden To Broadcast

(PR) SiriusXM will air a special performance from Duran Duran captured live at Madison Square Garden in New York on Halloween night featuring decades of their classics plus songs from their latest album "Danse Macabre."

The exclusive concert will air first on SiriusXM's 1st Wave (ch. 33) on Monday, November 11 at 12pm ET and SiriusXM's 80s on 8 (ch. 8) on Tuesday, November 12 at 10pm ET. It will also be available anytime on demand in the SiriusXM app. Check out the stream page here

From the original show announcement: Now a highly anticipated annual tradition, The Danse Macabre Halloween Party was originally conceptualized at a fabled Halloween Duran Duran gig for the ages in 2022 and is now immortalized across 13 songs on their 16th studio album, Danse Macabre.

Threading together new music, themed covers, and darkly reimagined versions of the band's classic tracks, the album has been described as "a treat for the senses" by American Songwriter, and "delightfully devilish" by Billboard, with Rolling Stone proclaiming, "Duran Duran are feeling the spooky energy."

1st Wave

Sunday, 11/10: 6pm ET

Monday, 11/11: 12pm ET

Wednesday, 11/13: 9pm ET

80s on 8

Tuesday, 11/12: 10pm ET

Thursday, 11/14: 1pm ET

Saturday, 11/16: 8pm ET

