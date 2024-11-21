Watch Duran Duran Rock ELO's 'Evil Woman' At Madison Square Garden

(HR) Duran Duran have released a spectacular live performance video of their cover of ELO's 'Evil Woman.' The performance was filmed by legendary Swedish director, Jonas Akerlund (Madonna, Beyoncé, Metallica, Lady Gaga) at the band's sold out headline concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 31, for Halloween 2024.

The 'Evil Woman (Live From Madison Square Garden)' clip is a full circle moment in the story of Duran Duran's latest studio album, Danse Macabre. The concept for the album was first sparked by the band's Halloween show at the Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, October 31, 2022. Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor, in full costume, took to the stage complete with 20-foot-high skeletons, tombstones, cobwebs, coffins and ghouls, for a unique, themed set. The gig has gone down in Duran Duran history as the ultimate Halloween show for the ages, until now.

Fast forward to 2024 and Duran Duran once again summoned all Halloween enthusiasts to show up, dress up, and celebrate All Hallows' Eve in style for a one night only Halloween ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City - a major performance following their huge headline performance at Latitude 2024 this summer. A unique show featuring the hits, alongside songs from the Duran Duran crypt, Forbes Magazine described the night as "a mix of chills, glamour and fun that only this band could deliver", whilst Brooklyn Vegan tipped the show, "a total blast".

Speaking about the Madison Square Garden concert, Duran Duran founding member and keyboardist Nick Rhodes revealed: "We wanted to invite a wider audience inside a venue to experience a Duran Duran performance, so where better to capture that on film than Madison Square Garden on Halloween. In times where we are never quite sure what is real and what is not, it felt great to return to the pulsing heart of Duran Duran, live in front of an audience. The Evil Woman video is a taste of what's to come in Jonas Åkerlund's live film..."

The 'Evil Woman' live video follows the release of the band's Secret Oktober film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Gavin Elder, who has worked and collaborated with Duran Duran for over 20 years, most recently on the band's globally released docu-concert film, A Hollywood High. Secret Oktober is available to watch via the StagePlayer+ app on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Samsung, Netgem (ISP partners include TalkTalk, Community Fibre, and others), casting to Apple TV and Roku devices, or via browser

