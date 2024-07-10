.

Josh Homme To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Michael Angulia | 07-09-2024 10:02 PM EDT

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has been forced to return to the United States to undergo an undisclosed emergency surgery, forcing the band to cut their current European tour short.

The group broke the news to fans via social media. They shared, "QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery.

"Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue. As a result, QOTSA will not be performing at the following shows:

July
10 - Festival Jardin Sonore - Vitrolles, France
13 - Pohoda Festival - Trencin, Slovakia
16 - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany
17 - Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, Czech Republic
18 - METAstadt - Vienna, Austria
20 - Electric Castle Festival - Cluj, Romania
23 - SRC Salata - Zagreb, Croatia
24 - SRC Salata - Zagreb, Croatia
27 - Athens Rocks - Athens, Greece"

