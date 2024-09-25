Testament Announce Free In-Store Meet & Greet Event

(Adrenaline) Join Testament Monday, October 14th at 7pm for a Meet & Greet / Signing

at Park Ave CDs - 2916 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803. Featuring a Special Q&A with the band AND a Testament judged pumpkin carving contest! Bring your killer creations to the shop for a chance to win a prize-pack from Concept Cafes Coffee + Park Ave CDs.

Testament will be signing records along with their latest release 'Brazen', the official TESTAMENT coffee! This coffee is in collaboration with local roasters Concept Cafes & Coterie Coffee Co. and they'll be on site selling the collectible / limited edition 'Brazen' coffee tin!

Are you Brazen enough to slurp the sacrifice and be illuminated in the enlightenment?! Testament's 'Brazen' Coffee explores the true origins of coffee from ancient temple rituals to the fabled lore of venomous miracle elixirs. 'Brazen' is a divine dark roast, sinisterly smooth and brazenly-bodied, the purest form of specialty coffee, tediously roasted to perfection. 'Brazen' makes a diabolical drip, an evil espresso and callous cold brew.

Testament's Official 'Brazen' Coffee was roasted especially fresh right before the kick- off of the Klash of the Titans North American 2024 Tour to maximize the most 'Brazen' coffee experience ever!

Testament has released remastered versions of their seminal albums The Legacy and The New Order both digitally and on vinyl via Nuclear Blast Records. Both releases + other classic Testament albums are available at Park Ave CDs.

Chuck Billy states, "When The Legacy and The New Order were first recorded we were new and had limited resources to record the albums being a young band. Now, with the remastering, fans will hear the albums in their signature sonic onslaught they were intended to be heard."

