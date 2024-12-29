Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam (2024 In Review)

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher earned a top 24 story of Sept 2024 when he revealed that the reunited band with his brother Noel have already completed work on a new album, which would mark the acclaimed band's first new record since 2008 "Dig Out Your Soul".
Liam broke the news while interacting with fans via social media. A fan asked they could expect the reunited band to release a new album and Gallagher responded, "Yep it's already finished," according to Classic Rock.
Another fan asked if a new record was "in the air", and Liam responded, "It's in the bag mate f*** the air". So far the band have announced the initial dates of their 2025 reunion tour, but have yet to official reveal plans to release the new album. See the dates below:
JULY 2025
4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
16th - Manchester, Heaton Park
19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
25th - London, Wembley Stadium
26th - London, Wembley Stadium
30th - London, Wembley Stadium
AUGUST 2025
2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
16th - Dublin, Croke Park
17th - Dublin, Croke Park
SEPTEMBER 2025
27th - London, Wembley Stadium
28th - London, Wembley Stadium
