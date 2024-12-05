Kenny Loggins Celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Footloose (2024 In Review)

Music legend Kenny Loggins has had a number of hit songs tied to films including Top Gun and Caddy Shack but it was his theme song for "Footloose" that landed him a top 24 story of February 2024 with his celebration the 40th anniversary of the movie, the smash 1984 movie that helped to cement the singer-songwriter's reputation as "the Soundtrack King." To mark this milestone, Paramount Home Entertainment has remastered the film and is releasing it for the first time as a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in standard and steelbook packages.

Released on February 17, 1984, Footloose was directed by the legendary filmmaker Herbert Ross (The Turning Point, Steel Magnolias) and concerned a Chicago teenager who moves to a small town and attempts to overturn its ban on dancing. The movie was an immediate hit and soon became a phenomenon, turning Kevin Bacon into a star and dominating music charts with a multi-million-selling soundtrack album that included two songs performed by Loggins: "I'm Free (Heaven Helps the Man)" and, of course, the iconic title track. Both songs were written by Loggins and Dean Pitchford.

"Footloose" exploded on radio and MTV, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, and in 2018 was placed in the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry as being "culturally, historically or artistically significant."

"Being a part of Footloose has been one of the biggest highlights of my life," says Loggins. "Working with Dean Pitchford on both songs was definitely special for me. I can still remember singing some of the first lyrics to Dean in the laundry room of my house. Everything came together so organically. I've had a blast performing 'Footloose' for decades, and I still enjoy watching audiences jump out of their seats to dance every time they hear the first guitar riff."

Related Stories

Kenny Loggins To Be Honored And Perform At The 44th Annual John Lennon Tribute

Kenny Loggins To Receive 'Heart of the Community Award' At One805LIVE! Event

Kenny Loggins Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Footloose

Kenny Loggins Extends This Is It Farewell Tour

News > Kenny Loggins