Steel Panther Expand 'Feel The Steel' For 15th Anniversary

(PFA) Today is the day that Fanthers around the globe have been waiting for, the 15th Anniversary Edition of Steel Panther's classic debut album Feel The Steel is now available worldwide. Released originally in 2009, the spandex-clad quartet burst on to the music scene and took the world by storm with the release of their debut single "Death To All But Metal." Songs like "Asian Hooker," "Community Property," and "Girl From Oklahoma" won over fans and critics alike.

The debut album also featured guest appearances by Corey Taylor of Slipknot, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, and Scott Ian of Anthrax. The BBC reviewed the album upon original release stating: "Quite simply, Feel The Steel is an utter feel good masterpiece."

Reissued with all new artwork and two bonus tracks: "You Don't Make Me Feel Dumb" was previously unreleased and "I Want Your Tits" was only available on the original Japanese import. The album was produced by now longtime collaborator, Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Corey Taylor). All orders via the band's website will receive exclusive digital content not available anywhere else including early demo versions of "Asian Hooker," "Party All Day" and "Girl From Oklahoma." Feel The Steel - 15TH Anniversary Edition can be ordered in various configurations at www.SteelPanther.com including CD, vinyl, a cassette version (available via Steel Panther website only).

Recently, Steel Panther celebrated another career milestone. In a time when certifications for albums sales are waning for artists, the band's debut album Feel The Steel achieved Gold record status in the United Kingdon. BPI - British Phonographic Industry - presented the band with a plaque to commemorate the achievement cementing the band's legacy and acceptance by the Royal Family in the market.

For the first time ever, Steel Panther toys! Just in time for the holidays, Steel Panther have released a line of Limited Edition Half Pint Toys that will make the perfect gift no matter what holiday your friends celebrate. These half-pint figures are 6 inches of pure pleasure. All 4 members come in one customized box. Get yours today and play with Panther however you'd like! Figures ship immediately. Check them out here

To celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the album, Steel Panther will be heading out on the - you guessed it - Feel The Steel 15THAnniversary Tour. The tour will kick off next week in Huntington, NY on November 20th and will run through December 13th where it will wrap up in Orlando, FL. The tour will make stops in Boston, MA (November 23rd), Detroit, MI (November 29th) and Atlanta, GA (December 10th) among others. The band also added two holiday shows in Vancouver, BC on December 29th and December 30th at the Commodore Ballroom.

The track listing for Feel The Steel - 15TH Anniversary Edition is:

1) Death To All But Metal

2) Asian Hooker

3) Community Property

4) Eyes Of A Panther

5) Fat Girl (Thar She Blows)

6) Eatin' Ain't Cheatin'

7) Party All Day (F@#k All Night)

8) Turn Out The Lights

9) Stripper Girl

10) The Shocker

11) Girl From Oklahoma

12) You Don't Make Me Feel Dumb (Bonus Track: Previously Unreleased)

13) I Want Your Tits (Bonus Track: Originally Available in Japan Only)

Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary Tour Dates:

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Friday, November 29, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Friday, December 6, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Thursday, December 12, 2024 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Friday, December 13, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

Sunday, December 29, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Monday, December 30, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

