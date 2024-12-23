Steel Panther Forced To Cancel December 30th Concert

Steel Panther shared the sad news with fans that they have been forced to cancel their New Year's Eve Eve concert at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, BC, but are still set to rock the venue on December 29th.

They shared, "Due to circumstances out of our control, Steel Panther's show for December 30 at Commodore Ballroom (in Vancouver, BC) is cancelled. But don't worry! We're still bringin' plenty of BANG to our final show of 2024 on December 29!

"Break out your fancy panties and let's get weird!! Tickets purchased for the December 30 show will receive a full refund. Limited tickets are still available for our December 29 show."

Related Stories

Steel Panther Expand Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour

Steel Panther Expand 'Feel The Steel' For 15th Anniversary

Steel Panther Expand 'Feel The Steel' For 15th Anniversary

Steel Panther Announce Final U.S. Leg of On The Prowl World Tour

News > Steel Panther