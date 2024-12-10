Steel Panther Expand Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour

(PFA) As 2024 comes to a memorable close this holiday season, California metal maestros Steel Panther are spreading more holiday cheer with the announcement of two more legs of their Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary World Tour.
The first leg is scheduled for March throughout the United States and the second leg heads to Europe this summer. The US leg of the tour kicks off on March 5 in Lincoln, NE and wraps up on March 28 in Dubuque, IA. The tour will make stops in Boise, ID, San Francisco, CA, Tempe, AZ and Kansas City, MO to name a few.
The European headline leg kicks off on June 18 in Dublin, Ireland before concluding 3 weeks later on July 6 in Geiselwind, Germany. The band has already been announced as part of the following European festivals in 2025: Download Fest (United Kingdon), Lisaa Loylya Festival (Finland), Tons Of Rock Fest (Norway), and Rockmaraton (Hungary).
Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary World Tour Dates:
Wed Mar 5 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Thu Mar 6 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Sat Mar 8 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom
Tue Mar 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Wed Mar 12 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre
Fri Mar 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Sat Mar 15 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Sun Mar 16 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
Tue Mar 18 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
Wed Mar 19 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
Thu Mar 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Sat Mar 22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Sun Mar 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
Wed - Mar 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Thu - Mar 27 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
Fri Mar 28 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino & Resort
Wed Jun 18 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
Sat Jun 21 - Leipzig, DE - Hellraiser
Mon Jun 23 - Arnhem, NL - Musis
Tue Jun 24 - Cologne, DE - Essigfabrik
Wed Jun 25 - Dusseldorf, DE - Zakk
Sun Jun 29 - Braunschweig, DE - Applaus Garten
Mon Jun 30 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp
Tue Jul 1 - Bochum, DE - Matrix
Fri Jul 4 - Regensburg, DE - Eventhall Airport
Sat Jul 5 - Memmingen, DE - Kaminwerk
Sun Jul 6 - Geiselwind, DE - Music Hall
Previously Announced Steel Panther Tour Dates
Tue Dec 10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Thu, Dec 12 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Fri Dec 13 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
Sun Dec 29 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Mon Dec 30 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Jun 13-15 - Donington Park, UK - Download Fest
Jun 13-14 - Vaasa, Finland - Lisaa Loylya Festival
Jun 25-28 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Fest
Jul 2-6 - Dunaujvaros, Hungary - Rockmaraton
Steel Panther Expand 'Feel The Steel' For 15th Anniversary
