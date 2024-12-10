Steel Panther Expand Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour

(PFA) As 2024 comes to a memorable close this holiday season, California metal maestros Steel Panther are spreading more holiday cheer with the announcement of two more legs of their Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary World Tour.

The first leg is scheduled for March throughout the United States and the second leg heads to Europe this summer. The US leg of the tour kicks off on March 5 in Lincoln, NE and wraps up on March 28 in Dubuque, IA. The tour will make stops in Boise, ID, San Francisco, CA, Tempe, AZ and Kansas City, MO to name a few.

The European headline leg kicks off on June 18 in Dublin, Ireland before concluding 3 weeks later on July 6 in Geiselwind, Germany. The band has already been announced as part of the following European festivals in 2025: Download Fest (United Kingdon), Lisaa Loylya Festival (Finland), Tons Of Rock Fest (Norway), and Rockmaraton (Hungary).

Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary World Tour Dates:

Wed Mar 5 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Thu Mar 6 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Sat Mar 8 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom

Tue Mar 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Wed Mar 12 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

Fri Mar 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sat Mar 15 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Sun Mar 16 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

Tue Mar 18 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

Wed Mar 19 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

Thu Mar 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Sat Mar 22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Sun Mar 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Wed - Mar 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Thu - Mar 27 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Fri Mar 28 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino & Resort

Wed Jun 18 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

Sat Jun 21 - Leipzig, DE - Hellraiser

Mon Jun 23 - Arnhem, NL - Musis

Tue Jun 24 - Cologne, DE - Essigfabrik

Wed Jun 25 - Dusseldorf, DE - Zakk

Sun Jun 29 - Braunschweig, DE - Applaus Garten

Mon Jun 30 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

Tue Jul 1 - Bochum, DE - Matrix

Fri Jul 4 - Regensburg, DE - Eventhall Airport

Sat Jul 5 - Memmingen, DE - Kaminwerk

Sun Jul 6 - Geiselwind, DE - Music Hall

Previously Announced Steel Panther Tour Dates

Tue Dec 10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Thu, Dec 12 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Fri Dec 13 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

Sun Dec 29 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Mon Dec 30 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Jun 13-15 - Donington Park, UK - Download Fest

Jun 13-14 - Vaasa, Finland - Lisaa Loylya Festival

Jun 25-28 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Fest

Jul 2-6 - Dunaujvaros, Hungary - Rockmaraton

