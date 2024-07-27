KISS Celebrating 'Animalize' 40th Anniversary With Special Releases

KISS have announced that they will be celebrating the 40the anniversary of their hit 1984 album, "Animalize" with the release of special limed edition picture disc packages as well as other assorted merchandise.
They are offering two limited edition picture disc packages. The first one will be limited to 500 copies and will include a tracklist t-shirt and according to the listing "Additional custom touches include an exclusive replica fur cover jacket with a brand-new double-sided poster. Each pressing will be uniquely numbered."
The second package will feature a black ice & white cornetto color vinyl LP that will be "housed in a silver mirror wrapped jacket and brand-new single-sided poster", as well as "If It's Too Loud, You're Too Old" raglan shirt. The package will be limited to 2,500 units worldwide.
Additional Animalize 40th anniversary items include various t-shirts, a hoodie, duffle bag, bandana, print nail stickers, button pack, and a "If It's Too Loud, You're Too Old" bumper sticker.
The band took to X and shared a promo here and said, "Celebrating 40 years of Animalize with Exclusive Picture Disc & Colored Vinyl versions of the album - ONLY at KISSONLINE!".
"Animalize" arrived in September 1984 and featured the hit single "Heaven's On Fire". The record would go on to sell over a million copies in the U.S. and marked the group's only album with guitarist Mark St. John, and the second of their unmasked era.
Check out the entire collection here.
