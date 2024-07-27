Thousand Foot Krutch Deliver The End Is Where We Begin: REIGNITED

(Facci) Thousand Foot Krutch is thrilled to release The End Is Where We Begin: REIGNITED via Endurance Music Group along with the band's groundbreaking and critically acclaimed 2012 album The End is Where We Begin that has been completely remastered and available in Dolby ATMOS.

Produced by Aaron Sprinkle, TFK vocalist / songwriter Teerawk (aka Trevor McNevan) and TFK bassist Joel Bruyere, REIGNITED includes performances by Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, RED, Citizen Soldier, James Michael of Sixx:A.M., Adelitas Way, New Medicine, Saint Asonia and Adam Gontier, Icon For Hire, The Funeral Portrait and more.

"Endurance Music Group has done a great job pulling this together," says Teerawk. "It's truly humbling to be honored by so many great artists and to hear a fresh take on these songs again. Big thanks to all of our Rock family who participated and made this something special. These songs and this album will always hold a special place in my heart."

"Massive thank you to Mark [Ahlberg, Endurance Music Group Senior VP] and the Endurance team for bringing REIGNITED to life," adds Bruyere. "I had an incredible time working with friends new and old on these 10-plus-year-old sessions, hearing their fingerprint added to them while simultaneously being brought back to day one of the original recordings. Such a special moment to be part of."

The original The End is Where We Begin, which was released independently by Teerawk, Bruyere and drummer Steve Augustine, has received over two billion streams to date and sales approaching one million units. In 2023, the popular song "Courtesy Call" achieved RIAA Platinum sales. The track "War Of Change" went Gold in 2021.

Along with the digital release, a limited-edition 2-CD, double-vinyl-album and multiple exclusive t-shirts will be available on November 8.

The full list of songs, along with special guest artists, on REIGNITED follows:

01. We Are (featuring James Michael of Sixx:A.M.)

02. Light Up the Sky (featuring Icon For Hire)

03. The End Is Where We Begin (featuring The Funeral Portrait)

04. Let The Sparks Fly (featuring Saint Asonia & Adam Gontier)

05. I Get Wicked (featuring RED)

06. Be Somebody (featuring Citizen Soldier)

07. Courtesy Call (featuring Ronnie Wood and SVRCINA)

08. War Of Change (featuring Adelitas Way)

09. Down (featuring New Medicine)

10. All I Need to Know (featuring Eva Under Fire)

11. Fly On the Wall (featuring GREYLEE & UNSECRET)

12. So Far Gone (featuring Art of Dying)

13. Courtesy Call (Trailer Remix) Featuring COFER (Digital Version Only)

