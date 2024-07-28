Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Hate To See You Go'

(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck have just unveiled their latest single, "Hate To See You Go," now available on all digital platforms. As a special bonus track from their critically acclaimed album Red Moon Rising, "Hate To See You Go" delivers a poignant and emotionally charged narrative about the pain of parting from loved ones. Frontman Robert Jon Burrison explains, "'Hate To See You Go' reflects on the hardships of someone needing to leave the people they love. No matter what area of work it might be, or other reasons, it's always hard to leave, but it's just as hard to watch someone leave. Which is the side that we wanted to emphasize in this classic rock feeling song with guitar harmonies and a chorus that's hard to forget."

This new release follows the success of their eighth studio album, Red Moon Rising, which has been lauded for its fresh take on Southern rock. Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley, the album blends funk-infused rhythms with thought-provoking lyrics, signalling a bold new chapter in the band's evolution. Tracks like "Give Love", "Down No More" and "Ballad of A Broken Hearted Man" have already resonated deeply with fans, with the latter amassing over 1 million views on YouTube.

"Red Moon Rising is a new chapter for Robert Jon & The Wreck," shares frontman Robert Jon. "We as a band are very excited for its release and for everyone to hear it! We want to thank Kevin Shirley, all the co-writers on this record, and everyone at Journeyman Records for helping us in making this record."

Red Moon Rising has already garnered critical acclaim. Planet Mosh praised it as "ground breaking" and awarded it 5 stars, highlighting the band's consistent delivery of innovative music since their formation in 2011, while Vintage Rock noted that "the album captures the essence of the band's transformative years, setting a new course for their musical odyssey."

