Glass Animals' I Love You So F***ing Much' Hits The Charts

(Republic) Glass Animals' critically acclaimed fourth studio album, I Love You So F***ing Much, debuts in the Top 5 across six Billboard Album Charts with over 16 million streams in its first week of release-see the band's US charting success below:

#1 on Billboard Indie Store Album Sales Chart - -#2 on Billboard Vinyl Albums Chart - #3 on Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart - #3 on Billboard Top Alternative Albums Chart - #4 on Billboard Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart - #4 on Billboard Top Album Sales Chart - #11 on Billboard 200 Chart

Meanwhile, globally, I Love You So F***ing Much debuted in the Top 5 on the Official U.K. and Australia Albums Charts and Top 10 on the Official New Zealand Album Chart, with Glass Animals also seeing their highest chart debut positions to date in numerous countries around the world, including Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, and Austria. Upon the album's highly anticipated release, the band delivered an out-of-this-world performance of their new single "Show Pony" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as cosmic-inspired, live renditions of "Creatures In Heaven" and "Show Pony" for Vevo. Singer, songwriter, producer, and frontman Dave Bayley-who fully wrote and produced the album himself-also sat down with Anthony Mason on CBS Mornings and Zach Sang on Zach Sang Show to deep-dive into the new album, its creation process, and coming to terms with the global success of 2020's Dreamland and their breakthrough, RIAA Diamond Certified hit "Heat Waves," which is now the 11th most-streamed song in Spotify's history.

Having performed a string of intimate, underplay pop-up shows for fans across the world leading up to the album's release, Glass Animals begins their mammoth North American leg of their "Tour Of Earth" next week on August 7th in Charlotte, NC, playing arenas and amphitheaters to tens of thousands of fans across the country this summer, including sold-out dates at Madison Square Garden on August 13th and The Kia Forum on September 14th. The "Tour of Earth" continues in the UK, Europe, and Australia later this year, with the band playing London's O2 and two nights at Sydney's Opera House Forecourt in November.

