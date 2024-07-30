The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho! Event

(Atom Splitter) Get the eggnog! Get the candy canes! There's a new and improved, incredibly metallic holiday tradition and it will be commandeering Albany, New York this December.

The Acacia Strain have announced the "Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho!" event, set for Empire Live on December 6 and 7 in Albany, New York. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 2 at 12pm ET.

Single-day, pre-sale tickets are $40, while two-day, pre-sale tickets are $70. Single-day tickets will be $50 day of show, so purchase early to incur the savings. Additionally, attendees can get $10 off any item at The Acacia Strain merch table by donating a new or unopened toy valued at $10 or more on the day of each show.

The lineups for each day are below and The Acacia Strain headline each night for a double dose of festive fun."We have been working on this for a while, and are very happy to bring some holiday cheer to the 518," states Vincent Bennett. "It's Xmas in Albany! Hopefully we can make this a new tradition. See you there!"

DECEMBER 6 LINEUP:

The Acacia Strain

Sanguisugabogg

Gridiron

Volcano

Missing Link

No Cure

Brick By Brick

Final Resting Place

Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean

Pure Bliss

Carnwennan

Invoke Thy Wrath

DECEMBER 7 LINEUP:

The Acacia Strain

Mindforce

Undeath

On Broken Wings

Vomit Forth

Balmora

Price

Cold Kiss

Spiritkiller

Bad Impressions

