Joe Perry Working On New Hollywood Vampires Music

Joe Perry revealed in a new interview that he is currently working on new music for Hollywood Vampires, his supergroup with Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp, and also says that new Aerosmith music is also possible.

The 73-year-old guitar legend made the comments during an interview with Andrew Daly for the cover story of the latest issue of Rock Candy Mag that spotlights Aerosmith.

When asked about the possibility of Aerosmith releasing new music, Perry responded, "There's definitely a possibility. I know that Steven [Tyler] has got some stuff in his back pocket, so we'll see. I'm currently writing stuff for a new Hollywood Vampires album, but after that... What we are definitely doing is remixing some of the early Aerosmith stuff and finding some interesting outtakes, so it'll be fun to look at that stuff."

Fans can read the full 12-page Joe Perry interview in issue 45 of Rock Candy Mag., as well as in-depth stories and interviews with Black Sabbath, Vain, FireHouse, Anvil, Sebastian Bach, Jon Anderson, and more

