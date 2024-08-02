America Share Classic Performance of 'Sister Golden Hair'

(TPH) When iconic band America stepped on the stage of the world-famous Hollywood Bowl on August 3rd, 1975, they were at the top of their game. The chart-topping folk-rock trio had just released its fifth album, Hearts, which boasted the band's second #1 single, "Sister Golden Hair." Today, one day before the 49th anniversary of that legendary AMERICA performance, the Grammy-winning band will issue a stunning live version of "Sister Golden Hair." This will be the second single from AMERICA's highly-anticipated upcoming live album, America - Live From The Hollywood Bowl 1975 (Primary Wave Music; distributed by Sun Records), out September 6, 2024.

It's hard to believe that "Sister Golden Hair" had only been out for just six months when AMERICA performed it at the Hollywood Bowl back in 1975. The live version here is mature, just like the live staple it has since become. AMERICA plays it faithful to the record, putting the interplay of the original trio of Dewey Bunnell, Gerry Beckley, and Dan Peek front and center. A thicket of strummed acoustic guitars lay a foundation for the balmy harmony vocals, and the instantly-recognizable slide guitar melody. As the song patiently unfolds, the harmony vocals swell to choir-size, rocketing the song skyward.

The Hollywood Bowl show marked a special time for AMERICA. The trio had developed an intuitive creative partnership with iconic Beatles producer Sir George Martin, and had worked with him on two consecutive albums. For the Hollywood Bowl show, Martin made a rare live appearance conducting a symphony alongside AMERICA, imbuing the band's hits with a stately pop-classicism. Recordings from this show have become coveted and mythical for AMERICA fans, and they first surfaced as a Record Store day exclusive release. Now, for the first time ever, America - Live From The Hollywood Bowl 1975, will be widely released on CD, on a new red vinyl variant, and digitally.

AMERICA, known for their signature melodic pop rock and folk-jazz elements, first rose to fame in the early 1970s with hits like "A Horse With No Name," "I Need You," and "Lonely People." Their distinctive sound and impressionistic lyric imagery have earned them a Grammy Award and a lasting place in the hearts of music fans. The band continues to tour and record, maintaining the integrity and spirit that have defined their career for over five decades.

Buckley and Bunnell will join TalkShopLive host Steve Harkins on September 5th at 7pm ET. During the segment, fans can pre-order autographed copies of the CD and LP, plus hear stories about the legendary Hollywood Bowl show.

Tracklisting:

Miniature (Live)

Tin Man (Live)

Muskrat Love (Live)

Baby It's Up To You (Live)

Moon Song (Live)

Old Man Took (Live)

Old Virginia (Live)

I Need You (Live)

Lonely People (Live)

Don't Cross The River (Live)

Ventura Highway (Live)

Glad To See You (Live)

Woman Tonight (Live)

The Story Of A Teenager (Live)

Midnight (Live)

Company (Live)

Hollywood (Live)

Daisy Jane (Live)

Sister Golden Hair (Live)

A Horse With No Name (Live)

Related Stories

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol As Judge

High on Fire Launching North American Headline tour

Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts Set North American Releases

The Smashing Pumpkins To Rock Latin America This Fall

News > America