Anberlin Plot Never Take Friendship Personal 20th Anniversary Tour

(The Syndicate) After their highly anticipated performance at this year's When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV, alternative outfit Anberlin has announced they'll be hitting the road this winter on headlining tour to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of their quintessential album, Never Take Friendship Personal. In addition, Copeland will be joining them to perform In Motion in its entirety. The Dangerous Summer, Spitalfield and Madina Lake will also support on select dates.

Venue and VIP presale begins on Wednesday, November 13 at 10am local time, Spotify presale begins Thursday, November 14 at 10am local time with code NTFP20. General on-sale will begin Friday, November 15 at 10am local time.

On the upcoming tour, bassist Deon Rexroat shares, "We're celebrating 20 years of Never Take Friendship Personal and we couldn't be more stoked to play one of our favorite albums front to back in some of our favorite cities in America. We're also excited to be touring with our oldest friends in Copeland, for the first time ever, while they play In Motion, in its entirety, along with The Dangerous Summer, Spitalfield, and Madina Lake.. Let's PARTY!"

Feb 25 - Memphis, TN at Minglewood Hall*^

Feb 26 - Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl*^

Feb 26 - Austin, TX at Come and Take It Live*^

Mar 01 - San Antonio, TX at Vibes Event Center*^

Mar 02 - Dallas, TX at Granada Theater*^

Mar 03 - Houston, TX at Scout Bar*^

Mar 05 - Albuquerque, NM at Revel*^

Mar 07 - Tempe, AZ at The Marquee*^

Mar 08 - Pioneertown, CA at Pappy + Harriet's*^

Mar 09 - Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl*^

Mar 11 - San Diego, CA at House of Blues*%

Mar 13 - Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory*%

Mar 15 - San Francisco, CA at Regency Ballroom*%

Mar 17 - Portland, OR at Hawthorne Theatre*%

Mar 18 - Seattle, WA at The Crocodile*%

Mar 20 - Boise, ID at Treefort Music Hall*%

Mar 21 - Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot*%

Mar 22 - Denver, CO at Summit*%

Mar 24 - Kansas City, MO at Madrid Theatre*#

Mar 25 - Minneapolis, MN at Varsity Theater*#

Mar 28 - St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall*#

Mar 29 - Milwaukee, WI at The Rave*#

Mar 30 - Detroit, MI at The Majestic Theatre*#

Mar 31 - Columbus, OH at Athenaeum*#

Apr 02 - Charlotte, NC at Neighborhood Theatre*#

Apr 03 - Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade*#

Apr 05 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Revolution Live*#

Apr 06 - Orlando, FL at House of Blues*#

* with Copeland

^ with The Dangerous Summer

% with Spitalfield

# with Madina Lake

