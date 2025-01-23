Anberlin Releasing Sci-Fi Graphic Novel

(Sumerian) Sumerian Comics is thrilled to announce their latest release: a gripping sci-fi graphic novel created in official collaboration with iconic alternative rock band Anberlin. This unique project is co-written by Anberlin's bassist Deon Rexroat, delivering an exhilarating tale of survival, deception, and the search for truth that will captivate both longtime fans of the band and comic book enthusiasts alike.

The Story: When two luxurious starliners embark on a journey to an opulent resort in the depths of space, the passengers' dreams of paradise are suddenly shattered. A catastrophic event obliterates Earth and destroys one of the ships, leaving the Godspeed and its passengers as humanity's only survivors.

Years later, the survivors have turned their floating haven into the beginnings of a new Earth colony, striving to rebuild society under the watchful eye of an elite council. But not everyone aboard the Vital Six is content with the status quo. When a mysterious transmission raises unsettling questions about the fate of Earth, a small group of unlikely allies sets out on a dangerous journey for answers. What they discover could unravel the fragile society aboard the Godspeed and alter humanity's future forever.

Creative Team:

Story: Deon Rexroat, Nathan Yocum

Art: Giusi Lo Piccolo

Colors: Vasco Gioachini

Letters: Micah Myers

The full-color, 80-page graphic novel (7.25" x 11") is as visually stunning as it is narratively compelling, promising readers a vivid and immersive experience. Pre-order here

