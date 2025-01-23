Anberlin Releasing Sci-Fi Graphic Novel

(Sumerian) Sumerian Comics is thrilled to announce their latest release: a gripping sci-fi graphic novel created in official collaboration with iconic alternative rock band Anberlin. This unique project is co-written by Anberlin's bassist Deon Rexroat, delivering an exhilarating tale of survival, deception, and the search for truth that will captivate both longtime fans of the band and comic book enthusiasts alike.
The Story: When two luxurious starliners embark on a journey to an opulent resort in the depths of space, the passengers' dreams of paradise are suddenly shattered. A catastrophic event obliterates Earth and destroys one of the ships, leaving the Godspeed and its passengers as humanity's only survivors.
Years later, the survivors have turned their floating haven into the beginnings of a new Earth colony, striving to rebuild society under the watchful eye of an elite council. But not everyone aboard the Vital Six is content with the status quo. When a mysterious transmission raises unsettling questions about the fate of Earth, a small group of unlikely allies sets out on a dangerous journey for answers. What they discover could unravel the fragile society aboard the Godspeed and alter humanity's future forever.
Creative Team:
Story: Deon Rexroat, Nathan Yocum
Art: Giusi Lo Piccolo
Colors: Vasco Gioachini
Letters: Micah Myers
The full-color, 80-page graphic novel (7.25" x 11") is as visually stunning as it is narratively compelling, promising readers a vivid and immersive experience. Pre-order here
Anberlin Plot Never Take Friendship Personal 20th Anniversary Tour
Anberlin Surprise Fans With 'High Stakes' Release
Anberlin Reveal 'Seven' Video As 'Vega' Album Arrives
Anberlin Announce First Album Fronted By Matty Mullins
Metallica Giving Away NetJets VIP Weekend Trip To M72 Tour Stop- Shinedown's Barry Kerch Cohosting 'Boos, Brews, and BBQ' TV Series- more
Nine Inch Nails Announce Peel It Back Tour- Fred Durst, Dave Navarro and Jacoby Shaddix In New Trailer for 'Everyone Dies' Documentary- more
Kenny Chesney Adds Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency- Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Lead Railbird Lineup- Whiskey Myers And Tedeschi Trucks Tour- more
Bad Bunny Risks His Life While Eating Spicy Wings On Hot Ones- ABC And Howard Jones Launching New U.S. Tour Leg- more
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Motorhead Kick Off 50th Anniversary Celebrations
Marty Friedman Delivers 'A Prayer' Visualizer
The Beach Boys Mike Love To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame
Stream Frost's 'Western Atmosphere'
The Alarm Release 'Chimera' Video As Mike Peters Undergoes Lifesaving Transplant
The Bouncing Souls, Frank Turner Lead Sing Us Home Festival Lineup
Wishbone Ash At The BBC 1970-1988 12-Disc Set Coming
Lorraine Lewis Resurrects Femme Fatale and Teaming With Lou Gramm For Bowie Cover