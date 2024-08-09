.

KISS Icon Peter Criss Announces Famous Monsters Festival Appearance

08-09-2024
Original KISS drummer Peter Criss has announced that he will be making a special appearance at the Famous Monsters Festival at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania next month.

He will appear on Friday, September 13th between 6 and 10 PM, and the next day, Saturday, September 14th between 12:30 and 7 PM. Peter had this to say, "HELLO KISS ARMY! I'm looking forward to seeing you all. Safe travels and I will see you all soon!!! God Bless."

Organizers note: *No tableside selfies allowed* Maximum of five items signed per guest/family. Peter will not sign copies of Nothin' To Lose, Sealed With A KISS, or Behind The Mask. No outside drum heads or drum parts. Rockologists remake of Let Me Rock You and Out Of Control will not be signed. Only the original releases from Casablanca Records will be signed. Drum heads will be available at the event at Peter's table with proceeds going to charity.

Tickets are available here

