Hear Fame on Fire's 'Nothing Left (The Fool'

Fame on Fire have shared a brand new track called "Nothing Left (The Fool)" and revealed that Hopeless Records will be releasing their new album, "The Death Card", on September 6th.
Frontman Bryan Kuznitz had the following to say about the new single, "'Nothing Left (The Fool)' is one of the most riff-filled and emotionally aggressive songs we have ever released.
"It's a song about knowing that the situation you are in isn't healthy for you, but you stick around regardless, as it fails and ends up hurting you more. I think our fans are going to really connect to this one. It isn't a typical Fame on Fire song and that is what we love about it."
