Fame on Fire Share 'Chains (The Tower)' Video

09-06-2024
(Atom Splitter) Fame on Fire have proudly released their new album The Death Card. It arrived today, September 6 on Hopeless Records. To coincide with the album release, the band shared the video for "Chains (The Tower)." The song premiered via SiriusXM's Octane earlier this week.

The platelet-splattered video has a post-apocalyptic, horror movie vibe, as bloodied band members find themselves in precarious positions. How does it all play out? Well, even in you're squeamish, you'll have to watch and see.

"'Chains' is about being your own worst enemy and going to war everyday with yourself to try and break through your mental hurdles," the band explains. "You control your life's outcome but it is easier said than done and sometimes you end up in a terrible situations and mindsets. We really wanted to portray this in our video."

