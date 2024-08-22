.

Ozzy Osbourne Mournes The Loss Of Rocky

08-22-2024
Legendary heavy metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne took to social media on Thursday (August 22nd) to mourn the loss of his pet dog, Rocky, who passed away on Tuesday.

The Black Sabbath frontman broke the news to his fans and followers on Facebook by sharing a photo of himself holding Rocky, along with a brief tribute to the dog.

He had the following to say, "Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years. I'II see you on the other side my friend. I love you always".

Ozzy Osbourne Mournes The Loss Of Rocky

