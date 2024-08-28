Linkin Park Upset Fans With Fake Countdown Clock

Linkin Park fans were left dissapointed after a mysterious countdown clock they added to their website over the weekend reached zero, only to begin counting up.

A short time later, a video with a glitchy clock counting up was added to the band's Facebook page with the caption "It's only a matter of time". Some fans notice the clock glitched at the 9:05 mark, leading to speculation that an announcement would come on September 5th or at 9:05 tonight. Until then fans have to wait and see.

Some fans were frustrated by the stunt and shared that frustration via the comments section of the Facebook post. One fan wrote, "WHATS ONLY A MATTER OF TIME? THE SUSPENSE AND THE HEART ATTACKS I HAD FOR THIS I WATCHED THE COUNTDOWN END AND I FELT THE TEARS IN MY EYES AS IT STARTED COUNTING UP. YOU CANT DO THIS TO US?????"

Another wrote, "Why??? I hate anxiety and uncertainty and also, plans changing. Been waiting like the rest of us and all we get is a black screen and silence."

And another fan added, "And just like that everyone lost interest in this..."

