Oasis Sells Out Expanded UK Reunion Tour

(hennemusic) Oasis has sold out its UK reunion tour. The first gigs in fifteen years by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will see the pair launch the band's Live '25 world tour with two shows in Cardiff next July.
Originally announced as a 14-date series, due to unprecedented demand the UK run has expanded to 17 concerts with the addition of shows in Manchester, London and Edinburgh.
As a result, the Gallagher brothers will play five nights each in their Manchester hometown and at London's Wembley Stadium, three shows in Edinburgh and a pair in Dublin, IE.
Rolling Stone reports there were issues when the tickets went on sale this past Saturday, as fans faced "crashes" on the Ticketmaster site to people saying the site accused them of being "bots," and thus having their purchases flagged and canceled, and dynamic pricing.
Reports indicate over one million people queued up just to purchase tickets to the London concerts at Wembley Stadium alone.
Once Oasis confirmed all the shows were sold out, the band shared more details; see what they had to say here.
