Singled Out: Black Sun's Rise

Ecuadorian-Finnish metal band Black Sun just released their self-titled album and to celebrate we asked guitarist Nino Laurenne to tell us about the single "Rise". Here is the story:

This is the only song on the album where we insisted on a real piano. I mean, come on-we're a Heavy Metal band. There shouldn't be any keyboards on this record at all, especially with a lineup that doesn't even include a keyboard player. But we wanted one track to stand out, to break away from the rest, so we decided to start it off with a piano intro.

So there I was, humming the melody in my head while Nicolas, our drummer, tried to catch the vibe on the piano in the HiNoiz lounge. And he nailed it. The final melody might have evolved, but the essence-a piano intro that resurfaces in the chorus-was born right there.

The rest of the composing and pre-production followed the same process as every other track on this album, with ideas bouncing back and forth until it was time to lock in the lyrics and especially the vocal melodies.

I've always been reluctant to explain my lyrics since I like to keep them metaphorical, so I'm not going to start now. What I can tell you is that "RISE" is one of the most melodic tracks on this album.

Its catchy chorus and old-school melodic metal vibe show a different side of Black Sun's musical range. And the video? Without a doubt, it's the best-looking music video I've ever been part of! No message, no agenda-just insanely good-looking footage with weird people. Check it out!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

