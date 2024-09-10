Linkin Park Share 'In The End' Video From Reunion Livestream

Linkin Park have shared a performance video of their classic hit "In The End" from last week's livestream concert where the band revealed that they have reunited with a new lineup.
Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, Joe Hahn recruited new vocalist Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara fame, as well as drummer Colin Brittain [songwriter/producer for G Flip, Illenium, One OK Rock] to record their first new music in seven years and shared the first single from their forthcoming album.
The new track is entitled "The Emptiness Machine" and comes from their new studio album, "From Zero", which is set to be released on November 15th. The reunited band have also shared a handful of world tour dates beginning this week at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Watch the livestream performance of "in The End" below:
