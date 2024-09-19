Veil Of Maya Surprise Fans By Canceling Dates and Going On Hiatus

Veil Of Maya took to social media to share the surprising news with fans that they have decided to go on immediate hiatus, forcing them to cancel of their planned tour dates and music festival appearances.
The group shared a graphic on Instagram with the following message, "We have made the difficult decision to have Veil Of Maya go on hiatus and we will not be playing any of the upcoming festivals or tours.
"We apologize to our fans and appreciate everyone's support over the years. This break is necessary for us to reassess our future, and we hope you understand. When the time feels right, we'll update you on what's next for Veil of Maya."
