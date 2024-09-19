.

Veil Of Maya Surprise Fans By Canceling Dates and Going On Hiatus

09-19-2024
Veil Of Maya Surprise Fans By Canceling Dates and Going On Hiatus

Veil Of Maya took to social media to share the surprising news with fans that they have decided to go on immediate hiatus, forcing them to cancel of their planned tour dates and music festival appearances.

The group shared a graphic on Instagram with the following message, "We have made the difficult decision to have Veil Of Maya go on hiatus and we will not be playing any of the upcoming festivals or tours.

"We apologize to our fans and appreciate everyone's support over the years. This break is necessary for us to reassess our future, and we hope you understand. When the time feels right, we'll update you on what's next for Veil of Maya."

Related Stories
Veil Of Maya Surprise Fans By Canceling Dates and Going On Hiatus

Veil Of Maya and Brand Of Sacrifice Lead Summer Slaughter Lineup

Veil Of Maya Have 'Disco Kill Party' With New Video

Veil Of Maya Release 'Mother Pt. 4' Video

Veil Of Maya Deliver Video And Announce First New Album In Almost 6 Years

News > Veil Of Maya

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Extend M72 World Tour Into 2025- Iron Maiden Announce 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour- Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies- more

Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78- Jane's Addiction Share New Single 'True Love'- Rolling Stones- more

Day In Country

Dustin Lynch And Jelly Roll Drive 'Chevrolet' To No. 1- Tyler Halverson Plots Beatin' Around The Bar Tour Residency- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska

The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck

Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix

Latest News

Veil Of Maya Surprise Fans By Canceling Dates and Going On Hiatus

Opeth Push Back 'The Last Will And Testament' Release

LCD Soundsystem Announce NYC Residency

David Bowie Previously Unreleased Recordings Coming Tomorrow

Preview Pearl Jam's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance

KISS, Springsteen, Queen, Journey Lead AXS TV's Rocktober Concert Specials

Ratt Including Unreleased Track On Out Of The Cellar' 40th Anniversary Reissue

State Champs Go 'Light Blue' With New Single