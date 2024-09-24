Linkin Park Share New Single And Announce Stadium Tour Dates

Linkin Park have released their brand new single "Heavy Is The Crown" which serves as the 2024 League of Legends World Championship Anthem and they have announced new stadium tour dates following their sold out arena shows.
Live Nation sent over these details: "Heavy Is The Crown" kicks into a high gear as an anthem equally appropriate for the high-octane multi-dimensional competition of League of Legends and music festival grounds worldwide. Of course, "Heavy Is The Crown" also paves the way for Linkin Park's first album since 2017, FROM ZERO, on November 15.
LINKIN PARK are in the midst of their 6-date arena run for the From Zero World Tour, which sold out in mere minutes. Due to heavy demand, today they announce three additional stadium shows for 2024 in Paris, Dallas, and São Paulo. LP Underground fan club exclusive presales start September 25 and general on-sales start September 27.
"Heavy Is The Crown" lands in the wake of the band's first new music in seven years "The Emptiness Machine". Right out of the gate, "The Emptiness Machine" surged as a global smash with a seismic impact. It vaulted into the Top 5 of the Spotify Global Chart, clinched #1 at both Alternative and Rock Radio, catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Alternative and Rock Airplay Chart, and infiltrated the Billboard Hot 100 at #21. The single has tallied unprecedented numbers for a modern rock song at DSPs, generating north of 95 million Spotify streams and 28 million YouTube views on the music video. Not to mention, LINKIN PARK just reached another benchmark, exceeding over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and becoming "the top-streamed rock band on the platform" and one of the "40 top-streamed artists globally on the platform."
FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR 2024
September 24, 2024 | The O2 - London, UK
September 28, 2024 | INSPIRE Arena - Seoul, South Korea
November 3, 2024 | La Defense Arena - Paris, France *NEW DATE*
November 8, 2024 | Globe Life Field - Dallas, TX *NEW DATE*
November 11, 2024 | Coliseo Medplus - Bogota, Colombia
November 15, 2024 | Allianz Park - São Paulo, Brazil *NEW DATE*
