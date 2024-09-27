Marilyn Manson Shares 'Sacrilegious' Video To Announce New Album

Marilyn Manson has shared a music video for his brand new single "Sacrilegious". The song comes from his just announced new studio album, which is set to hit stores on November 22nd.
The album, entitled , "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1", will also feature Manson's previously released single "Raise The Red Flag", that was made available last month digitally and as a limited edition Maxi Single CD.
Manson just wrapped up a North American tour with Five Finger Death Punch and will be launching a European headline tour next February. See the tracklist for the new album and watch the new video below:
released. One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 Tracklist:
1. One Assassination Under God
2. No Funeral Without Applause
3. Nod If You Understand
4. As Sick As The Secrets Within
5. Sacrilegious
6. Death Is Not A Costume
7. Meet Me In Purgatory
8. Raise The Red Flag
9. Sacrifice Of The Mass
