Marilyn Manson Shares 'Sacrilegious' Video To Announce New Album

Marilyn Manson has shared a music video for his brand new single "Sacrilegious". The song comes from his just announced new studio album, which is set to hit stores on November 22nd.

The album, entitled , "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1", will also feature Manson's previously released single "Raise The Red Flag", that was made available last month digitally and as a limited edition Maxi Single CD.

Manson just wrapped up a North American tour with Five Finger Death Punch and will be launching a European headline tour next February. See the tracklist for the new album and watch the new video below:

released. One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 Tracklist:

1. One Assassination Under God

2. No Funeral Without Applause

3. Nod If You Understand

4. As Sick As The Secrets Within

5. Sacrilegious

6. Death Is Not A Costume

7. Meet Me In Purgatory

8. Raise The Red Flag

9. Sacrifice Of The Mass

Related Stories

Love Ghost and Tim Skold Team Up For New Single and Video

Watch Marilyn Manson 'Raise The Red Flag'

Marilyn Manson Returns With 'As Sick As The Secrets Within'

The Funeral Portrait To Join Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson On Summer Tour

News > Marilyn Manson