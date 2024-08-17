Watch Marilyn Manson 'Raise The Red Flag'

(Nuclear Blast) Marilyn Manson has delivered a new single, 'Raise The Red Flag'. Available now for streaming and on limited edition Maxi Single CD (Nuclear Blast Records exclusive), the anthemic track is accompanied by a music video directed by Bill Yukich.
The 'Raise The Red Flag' Maxi Single CD is limited to 3,000 copies worldwide and is shipping now. It can be ordered here. Earlier this month, Manson returned to the stage and unveiled his first new song in 4 years, 'As Sick As The Secrets Within'. The Yukich directed video for the song garnered over 1 Million views its debut weekend and has over 2.6 Million streams globally across all Digital Service Platforms.
Manson is currently on tour in North America with Five Finger Death Punch before heading to Europe in February 2025 for a headline tour. See all of the dates and watch the "Raise The Red Flag" video below:
NORTH AMERICA
(w/Five Finger Death Punch)
Aug 19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Aug 21 - Omaha, NE - Chi Health Center
Aug 22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Aug 24 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre*
Aug 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Aug 28 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre*
Aug 29 - Spokane, WA - BECU Live At Northern Quest
Aug 31 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp
Sep 1 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort And Casino*
Sep 3 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amp
Sep 4 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp
Sep 6 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sep 8 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden
Sep 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amp
Sep 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amp
Sep 13 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amp
Sep 16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sep 18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp
Sep 19 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
EUROPE
Feb 10 - Zurich, CH - Halle 622*
Feb 11 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz*
Feb 13 - Munich, DE - Zenith*
Feb 14 - Brno, ZC - Hala Vodova*
Feb 16 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle*
Feb 17 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hall*
Feb 19 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live*
Feb 21 - London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo*
Feb 22 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall*
Feb 23 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall*
* Headline Shows
