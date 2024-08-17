Watch Marilyn Manson 'Raise The Red Flag'

(Nuclear Blast) Marilyn Manson has delivered a new single, 'Raise The Red Flag'. Available now for streaming and on limited edition Maxi Single CD (Nuclear Blast Records exclusive), the anthemic track is accompanied by a music video directed by Bill Yukich.

The 'Raise The Red Flag' Maxi Single CD is limited to 3,000 copies worldwide and is shipping now. It can be ordered here. Earlier this month, Manson returned to the stage and unveiled his first new song in 4 years, 'As Sick As The Secrets Within'. The Yukich directed video for the song garnered over 1 Million views its debut weekend and has over 2.6 Million streams globally across all Digital Service Platforms.

Manson is currently on tour in North America with Five Finger Death Punch before heading to Europe in February 2025 for a headline tour. See all of the dates and watch the "Raise The Red Flag" video below:

NORTH AMERICA

(w/Five Finger Death Punch)

Aug 19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Aug 21 - Omaha, NE - Chi Health Center

Aug 22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Aug 24 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre*

Aug 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Aug 28 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre*

Aug 29 - Spokane, WA - BECU Live At Northern Quest

Aug 31 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp

Sep 1 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort And Casino*

Sep 3 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amp

Sep 4 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp

Sep 6 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sep 8 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden

Sep 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amp

Sep 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amp

Sep 13 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amp

Sep 16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sep 18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp

Sep 19 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

EUROPE

Feb 10 - Zurich, CH - Halle 622*

Feb 11 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz*

Feb 13 - Munich, DE - Zenith*

Feb 14 - Brno, ZC - Hala Vodova*

Feb 16 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle*

Feb 17 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hall*

Feb 19 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live*

Feb 21 - London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo*

Feb 22 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall*

Feb 23 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall*



* Headline Shows

