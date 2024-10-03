Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Jam To Feature All-Star Lineup

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that an all-star lineup of guest musicians will be taking the stage for his upcoming induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist later this month.
The special guests will include Billy Idol and his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens, Jelly Roll, Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen, Tool's Maynard James Keenan, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo (and former Ozzy bandmate), as well as Ozzy's longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, and producer Andrew Watt.
His camp shared, "Taking the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame stage on Oct 19th to celebrate the storied career of The Prince of Darkness is a true all-star cast of incredible musicians including Billy Idol, Jelly Roll, Chad Smith, Wolf Van Halen, Zakk Wylde, MJ Keenan, Robert Trujillo, Steve Stevens, and watt .
They continued, "It's not a Shot In the Dark to say that this tribute is about to be legendary. Don't miss music's highest honor, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions, LIVE on October 19th on Disney+! #RockHall2024"
