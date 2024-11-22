Converge Added To Fire in the Mountains Festival

(PW) Fire in the Mountains - North America's highly coveted and premier open-air heavy music festival, - will take place at it's new location of Red Eagle Campground in Glacier, Montana in partnership with the Blackfeet Nation, July 25-27, 2025. The festival includes camping in a wilderness setting, unforgettable musical performances from internationally-acclaimed artists in front of the Rocky Mountains, art, education, food, workshops, social responsibility, and adventure. Today, in collaboration with the newly formed non-profit, Firekeeper Alliance, Fire in the Mountains proudly welcomes, CONVERGE to the 2025 festival lineup.

About the exclusive curation, Firekeeper Alliance Director Charlie Speicher shares: "The Firekeeper Alliance exists to support Indigenous communities in creating as much protection from suicide as possible. This specially curated set at Fire in The Mountains is extremely meaningful to us, and we've selected one of the most revered heavy bands of all time to perform in the Blackfeet Nation for the first time ever.

To us, Converge is the band that embodies the Firekeeper Alliance ethos perfectly. The sheer power of both their message and their live performance has helped us understand that we can transmute our pain into something positive.

In Indian Country, it's easy to feel hopelessness in the face of the amount of loss experienced. Converge has taught us that in spite of our pain, we can find hope, so long as we "keep breathing, keep living, keep searching"... This curation is for the hearts still beating."

CONVERGE shared: "We cannot begin to explain our gratitude to Firekeeper Alliance for the invitation to participate in Fire In The Mountains 2025. This is so much more than a music festival and the importance of that is not lost on us. The great honor and privilege of playing our music in the Blackfeet Nation and the joy and catharsis that comes with it is something for which we will be forever thankful. "

The festival has already announced (with more to come):

WARDRUNA

OLD MAN'S CHILD (First U.S. Exclusive)

BLOOD INCANTATION

BLACKBRAID

EMMA RUTH RUNDLE

HEXVESSEL

STEVE VON TILL

PAN-AMERIKAN NATIVE FRONT

TZOMPANTLI

MAJESTIES (LIVE DEBUT)

WITCHING

Related Stories

Converge Release Live Album For Hurricane Helene Relief

Converge Postpone Tour Following Kurt Ballou Hospitalization

Converge Announce North American Tour Dates

Converge Announce Bloodmoon EU and UK Headline Tour

News > Converge