Converge, Emma Ruth Rundle, Cave In Headlining Post. Festival

(C Squared) Post.Festival, Indianapolis's premier festival featuring the highest-quality post-rock, post-metal, post-hardcore, and post-punk, is excited to announce the next wave of bands confirmed to play the fest.
This year's edition is poised to be one of the most memorable yet, with juggernauts such as Converge, Emma Ruth Rundle, and Cave In, in addition to exclusive album play-throughs scheduled, including We Lost The Sea's Departure Songs and This Will Destroy You's Young Mountain-each band's only U.S. performance of these albums in 2025.
Post.Fest is set to return to Indianapolis from July 24-26, 2025, at the HiFi & HiFi Annex. Today's announcement confirms the following stellar acts to play:
CONVERGE
EMMA RUTH RUNDLE
CAVE IN
BONGRIPPER
RANGES
YOU, INFINITE (members of This Will Destroy You)
NEWMOON
RESPIRE
BLACKSHAPE
SIGNAL HILL
THOUGHT TRIALS
More bands will be announced in the coming weeks!
