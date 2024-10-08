Linkin Park Adding Tickets To Paris Show

The recently relaunched Linkin Park have announced that additional tickets will be available to their upcoming concert at the Paris La Defense Arena that is taking place on November 3rd.

The concert is one of a handful of stadium and arena shows that the band is playing across the globe to celebrate the recent reunion that features Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, Joe Hahn, alongside new members Emily Armstrong [of critically acclaimed band Dead Sara] as co-vocalist and Colin Brittain [songwriter/producer for G Flip, Illenium, One OK Rock] with Alex Feder filling in for Delson on their live dates.

They shared via social media about the Paris show, "A small number of additional tickets for the November 3rd show at Paris La Defense Arena will be available tomorrow, October 9th at 10AM (Local Paris Time.) Get tickets here: https://lprk.co/Paris2024"

The band returned last month with "The Emptiness Machine," their first new music in seven years, which comes from their forthcoming album "From Zero", that is set to be released on November 15th.

Shinoda said of their return and new album, "Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we're currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future-embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."

Related Stories

Linkin Park Score No. 1 Hit With 'The Emptiness Machine'

Linkin Park Share New Single And Announce Stadium Tour Dates

Linkin Park Share 'In The End' Video From Reunion Livestream

Linkin Park Star Sitting Out Reunion Tour

News > Linkin Park