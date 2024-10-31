Jeff Lynn's ELO Announce Even More Farewell Tour Dates

Jeff Lynn's ELO have added two additional dates to their The Over And Out Farewell Tour of the UK after the experiences high demand for additional dates they announced earlier this week.
The legendary band previously announced a July 5th show in Birmingham at the Utilita Arena and a July 9th concert at the Co-Op Live in Manchester. They have now added a second Birmingham show on July 6th and a second Manchester concert on July 10th.
That will lead up to the iconic band's final performance that is set to take place on July 13th at the famed Hyde Park in London. Lynn said of that show, "My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014.
"It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn't be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, 'we're gonna do it One More Time!'"
