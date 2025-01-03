Jeff Lynne's ELO Announced Final Concert (2024 In Review)

Jeff Lynne's ELO had a top 24 story of October 2024 after taking to social media to announce that they will be playing the final show of their legendary career next summer at the famed Hyde Park in London.

Lynne shared the big news on Facebook with the following message to fans, "We're thrilled to announce that we'll be landing in London's Hyde Park on Sunday 13 July for our final show

"My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014", explains Jeff Lynne. "It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn't be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, 'we're gonna do it One More Time!'"

