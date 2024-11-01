.

Exodus Share Cover Of AC/DC Classic

11-01-2024
American thrash veterans Exodus have shared their take of the AC/DC Highway To Hell album classic, "Beating Around The Bush", which features a solo by former Exodus guitarist, Rick Hunolt.

The band had to say this, "Unbeknownst to anyone, while recording Persona Non Grate we also busted out a few cover songs by our favorite bands, and there's no band we love more than AC/DC!

" So we decided to do our own take on 'Beating Around The Bush'! We love the song and we stoked on our rendition. Hope you dig it too!" Stream the cover tune below:

Exodus Share Cover Of AC/DC Classic

