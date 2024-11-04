Singled Out: Walk Off The Earth's Santa Pick Up The Phone

The 2x Juno Award winning multiplatinum band Walk Off The Earth are part of the new "Growin' Up Holiday" compilation from Apple Music's Platoon and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about their song "Santa Pick Up The Phone". Here is the story:

Christmas is hands-down our favorite holiday, so anytime we get the chance to release new holiday music, we jump on it! "Santa Pick Up The Phone" is all about capturing the magic, chaos, and humor that comes with the season. We all know that feeling of wishing for a little Christmas miracle when things don't go quite as planned, and this song taps into that in a fun, light-hearted way.

We wanted to create something that felt both festive and uniquely Walk off the Earth, so we played around with everything from jingle bells to layered harmonies, giving it that extra sparkle. The energy in the studio was high-there's something about working on holiday music that really brings out the best in all of us.

At its core, "Santa Pick Up The Phone" is about spreading joy and sharing those special moments that make the holidays so memorable. We hope this song brings a little extra cheer to your holiday season, and maybe even becomes one of your favorites to sing along to while you're decking the halls!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and stream the full EP here that also features songs from Jordin Sparks, Smithfield and Jaden Michaels.

