Comeback Kid Plot 'Wake The Dead' 20th Anniversary Show

11-06-2024
Comeback Kid Plot 'Wake The Dead' 20th Anniversary Show

Comeback Kid revealed today (November 6th) that will be playing a special 20th anniversary show for their album "Wake The Dead" early next year in their hometown of Winnipeg.

They shared, "We are ecstatic to announce our 20 Year Anniversary show for 'Wake The Dead' this February. This will be our first time ever playing inside the legendary Burton Cummings Theater in Winnipeg.

"We will be playing Wake The Dead in its entirety, alongside some of our favourites from our other albums. Come celebrate 20 years of a record that changed our lives, and 25 years of CBK with us!"

