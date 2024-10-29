Watch Tremonti's 'One More Time' Lyric Video

(PFA) With less than three months until the release of their sixth studio album The End Will Show Us How, Tremonti is back with another track for fans. "One More Time" is a driving track backed by Mark's dark and brooding lyrics as he sings about the madness in the world brought upon so many differing opinions. Backed by Eric Friedman (guitars), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums), world-renowned guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Mark Tremonti delivers one of the most-memorable songs in the Tremonti catalog.

"It started with the pre-chorus and chorus idea. When I came up with the opening riff, it really solidified the song. Now, it's one of the heaviest tracks on the record. It's going to be one of those songs that translates well live. Thematically, it's based on all of the madness in the world. There's so much hatred and violence going on as well as so many polarizing ideologies. That led me to those lyrics," explains Mark Tremonti.

With a musical catalog that includes 18 previously released full length albums from his work with Creed, Alter Bridge and various solo endeavors, the new album entitled The End Will Show Us How is scheduled for global release on January 10, 2025, via longtime partner, Napalm Records. Mark Tremonti is back with a collection of 12 original compositions that continues his musical evolution while showcasing his ability to write memorable songs - something he has done for nearly three decades.

