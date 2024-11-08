Joe Elliott, Billy Duffy And Ricky Warwick Have Festive New Christmas Song

Ricky Warwick has recruited Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott and The Cult guitarist Billy Duffy for his brand new "feel-good rock'n'roll Christmas anthem", entitled "All I Want For Christmas... Is Christmas!". Ricky has released a festival music video for the track that is set to be released digitally on December 13th.

Warwick had this to say, "Your feel-good rock'n'roll Christmas anthem of 2024 is right here! My new single 'All I Want For Christmas... Is Christmas!' (feat. the legendary rockers and my good pals Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and The Cult's Billy Duffy!) is out now on your favourite streaming service. You can watch the full video on YouTube now.

"With this track, I wanted to catch the magic of watching Christmas Top Of The Pops with my family - of being mesmerised by the brilliance of Slade and Wizzard. The song is an ode to that special time of the year when the world stops for a day and we can all get off to see the festive lights, take a breath and reset ourselves before getting back on the ride again.

"Let's bring rock'n'roll festive magic back this year - be sure to add "All I Want For Christmas... Is Christmas!" to your Christmas playlists and share it with your friends and family!"

