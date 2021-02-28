Singled Out: Ricky Warwick's You're My Rock N Roll

Ricky Warwick recently released his new album "When Life Was Hard and Fast" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "You're My Rock N Roll." Here is the story:

I wanted to write a song celebrating the glory of rock n roll, what it means to me, what it has given me, good and bad and how it's sustained me mentally, spiritually and physically since I was a little kid.

It's a true love affair, without rock n roll I have no idea what I would be doing or the type of person I would be.

The music came together fairly quickly. It's one of the few songs on the album I wrote on electric guitar ( as opposed to acoustic ) I picked it up one morning turned on my little practice amp and the riff was the first thing that I played. The lyrics followed straight away.

I took the song into my co-producer and co-writer on the album Keith Nelson. We worked on the chorus together deciding we wanted it to be a sing-a-long anthemic mantra.

My favorite line in the song is "Are you Keith Richards in reverse?" A subtle dig at the artists who talk the talk but can't walk the walk !!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

