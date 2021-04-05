Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream

Ricky Warwick has announced that he will be doing "a Year In The Home" livestream event on Saturday, May 8th, where he will be performing songs from various stages of his career.

He had this to say, "Hard to believe it's been a year since my first stageit show. Come join me to mark this anniversary, I'll be playing Almighty songs, BSR songs, solo songs and others!

"Your support and loyalty has been amazing throughout this difficult time we have all endured. The ability to do these shows has been a blessing and I've thoroughly enjoyed playing for and interacting with you all.

"Looking forward to seeing you on Saturday May 8th. You're my rock n roll. Tickets as always $5." Grab your tickets here.



