Ricky Warwick Postpones Spring Solo Tour To 2022

Black Star Riders, Thin Lizzy and The Almighty frontman Ricky Warwick has announced that he has been forced to push back his UK solo tour until next year.

Warwick was set to hit the road for the trek this April and May to promote his just released album "When Life Was Hard and Fast", but will now be launching the tour in March of 2022.

He had this to say, "Sadly the inevitable could not be avoided. I'm gutted at having to move my tour dates... but it's for the greater good. With brighter days ahead I want us all to come to a rock 'n roll show in unison where the only thing on our minds is the power of music on our wellbeing and psyche!"

The original dates have all been rescheduled and Ricky has added an addition stop in Dublin, Ireland that will be taking place on March 15th at The Academy. See all of the new dates and support act details below:



Thursday 3rd March 2022 - Cambridge, Junction (1 & 3)

Friday 4th March 2022 - Blackpool, The Waterloo - Massive Weekend (Ricky acoustic performance)

Saturday 5th March 2022 - Blackpool, The Waterloo - Massive Weekend (2 & 3)

Sunday 6th March 2022 - Leeds, The Warehouse (1 & 2)

Tuesday 8th March 2022 - Reading, Sub 89 (1 & 3)

Wednesday 9th March 2022 - Norwich, The Waterfront (1 & 3)

Thursday 10th March 2022 - Bedford, Esquires (1 & 3)

Friday 11th March 2022 - Buckley, Tivoli (1 & 2)

Saturday 12th March 2022 - Carlisle, The Brickyard (1 & 2)

Sunday 13th March 2022 - Newcastle, University Students Union (1 & 2)

Tuesday 15th March 2022 - Dublin, Academy

Wednesday 16th March 2022 - Belfast, Limelight 2

Friday 18th March 2022 - Glasgow, G2 / The Garage (1 & 2)

Saturday 19th March 2022 - Manchester, Club Academy (1 & 2)

Sunday 20th March 2022 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms (1 & 2)

Wednesday 23rd March 2022 - Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill (1 & 3)

Thursday 24th March 2022 - London, O2 Academy Islington (1 & 3)

Friday 25th March 2022 - Bournemouth, Madding Crowd (1 & 2)

Saturday 26th March 2022 - Swansea, Patti Pavillion (1, 2 & 3)



Special Guests on the dates are as follows (see numbers next to dates for who is at each show): Virginmarys (1) Anchor Lane (2) The Howling Tides (3)



Related Stories

Ricky Warwick Shares 'You're My Rock And Roll'

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Guest On New Ricky Warwick Song

Ricky Warwick Releases 'Fighting Heart' Video and Announces Album

Ricky Warwick Announces Acoustic Rock N Roll Lockdown Show

Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Gives Surgery Recovery Update

Ricky Warwick Released From Hospital

Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Suffers Hospital Setback

Black Star Riders Singer Ricky Warwick Shares Diagnosis

Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Recovering From Surgery

News > Ricky Warwick



