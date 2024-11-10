Paul Stanley On Life After KISS

KISS frontman Paul Stanley appeared on Rock Of Nations With Dave Kinchen And Shane McEachern and revealed what his life has been like following the band's final concert at Madison Square Garden on December 2nd of last year.

Stanley said this about life after KISS, "There's no way to give that up and not feel a sense of, if not lost, kind of disoriented. It was time, and intellectually it made sense, but that doesn't mean that emotionally, it doesn't play a part in it. So yeah, being home, as I am right now, is normal.

"What's not normal is I'm not going back out. To not be up there... I see video from 10 months ago, 11 months ago, and it almost seems like a lifetime ago, because I've kind of come to grips with not doing that again. Starchild is forever, but me up there, that's done.

"I think that we've all earned the right, and always have the right, to decide what we do and for how long. An audience has a right to stop coming. But the rest is up to the individual."

